State police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves following northern Michigan search

State police operating out of a northern Michigan post were led on a chase through snowy terrain and over the Manistee River following reports of people stealing catalytic converters from nearby vehicles.

A total of three people were arrested following a traffic stop and subsequent chase that required a K9 unit to track down the fleeing suspects. The individuals that were eventually charged also had outstanding warrants.

A trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post initially responded to a report of an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter in Springvale Township in Wexford County. A man had called 911 after seeing people in his driveway stealing it from his Jeep.

When the trooper responded, the suspects left in a tan Chrysler minivan.

A press release said the officer was familiar with the area and calculated the route the alleged thieves would take. After intercepting them and conducting a traffic stop, the trooper recognized several occupants in the van.

Beneath the driver, a 43-year-old woman from Thompsonville, was what looked like a freshly-cut catalytic converter. Tools used to cut catalytic converters were also observed.

The officer immediately announced the suspects were under arrest and began taking them into custody. While securing the first man, a 49-year-old from Mesick, two others fled carrying bags. They ignored his order to stop.

A K9 unit was eventually dispatched and used to track the suspects through the terrain and across a major river. The suspects, Jonathan Patrick Gustafson, 31 from Interlochen, and Janessa Anne Robinson, 34 from Rapid City, were found hiding in a camper trailer and taken into custody.

The bag they were carrying had been thrown into the river. Police plan to search for the evidence Thursday.

More evidence was eventually recovered following search warrants conducted at the 49-year-old's house, later identified as Willie Jarvis Storie, and his storage unit. He was arraigned Wednesday on one count of larceny from a motor vehicle and a habitual offender offense. His bond was set at $50,000.

Gustafson was charged with aiding and abetting larceny from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, and resisting and obstructing police. His bond was also set at $50,000.

Robinson was charged with resisting and obstructing police. Her bond was set at $25,000.

More charges may follow as the investigation continues. The driver has not been charged.