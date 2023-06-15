State police cracking down on speeding drivers in June

Michigan State Police are increasing speed enforcement to address an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes.

The enforcement period will run from June 17-25 this year and will involve county and local police agencies across Michigan. The goal is to change risky-driving behaviors and save lives.

Speeding is responsible for a significant portion of traffic fatalities across the nation, accounting for one-fourth of such incidents.

Among the recent examples with tragic consequences was on I-96 after four men were killed in a crash after a Yukon lost control while speeding.

In 2021, there were 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads, an 18.5% increase from 2020. Nationwide, in 2020, 11,258 fatalities involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding, an 18% increase over the 9,478 fatalities in 2019.

According to data from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2021:

13.3% of unrestrained drivers involved in crashes were speeding.

10.2% of drivers in the 15- to 20-year-old age group involved in crashes were speeding, which is higher than the overall speeding-driver rate of 5.2 percent in 2021.

There were 24,555 speed-related crashes, which is a 10.3% increase from the 22,260 speed-related crashes in 2020.

"Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways. These vital speed-enforcement periods help lessen the impact of those dangerous, impatient drivers." Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87 percent of all speeding-related traffic fatalities occurred on non-interstate roadways.

Recent insurance industry studies show that approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day, or about 41 million per year.