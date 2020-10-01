State police investigate freeway shooting on I-94 near Moross

State police closed part of I-94 early Thursday in response to a shooting on the freeway near Moross on Detroit's east side.

A felonious assault investigation is underway after a driver was shot at by an unknown vehicle.

Around 2:45 a.m., Michigan State Police responded to the shooting when they received a call from a driver who was heading westbound.

Over the phone, the driver told police an SUV had started shooting at him and he wasn't sure why.

An early morning tweet from MSP's account noted the man exited the freeway and drove to the Fifth precinct while troopers shut down the freeway.

Canine units could be spotted walking the shoulder of one of the lanes.

The westbound lanes from Moross to Chalmers had been blocked while police scanned the roads for evidence.

The lanes were reopened around 8 a.m.