State police: Mio man charged for hitting, choking his son

A northern Michigan man was arrested for punching and choking his son and is being charged with child abuse.

Michigan State Police said that Timothy Joel Peterson, from Mio, was interviewed and later turned himself into the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday..

The Oscoda County Prosecutor's Office charged Peterson, 38, with one count of child abuse in the third degree, one county child abuse third degree committed in the presence of a another child.

The investigation was sparked by a relative of Peterson who alleged the physical abuse to the Oscoda County Central Dispatch, leading to Child Protective Services being notified.

Peterson was given a $5,000, 10% cash surety bond.

