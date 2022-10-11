State police recover vehicle stolen in carjacking, arrest armed man who fled traffic stop

article

Michigan State Police on patrol Monday night pulled over a Chrysler 200 after it was identified as the same vehicle that was carjacked out of Detroit.

Troopers were in on Greenfield near W Chicago in Detroit when the suspect car sped by them.

While attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into the driveway in a residential neighborhood. The driver and three passengers all fled the vehicle on foot.

According to state troopers, officers pursued the male driver who was seen throwing a pistol to the ground while fleeing. He eventually tripped over his feet and fell to the ground.

Police arrested the driver without incident.

The firearm that was thrown was identified as a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

It's unclear if the driver was also involved in the carjacking, which happened on Sept. 26.

In a review of the carjacking case, the victim was struck multiple times with the butt of a black pistol, police said.