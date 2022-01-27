SB Lodge freeway closed in Wayne County for domestic assault investigation; suspect in custody

article

Michigan State Police say they are shutting down part of the Lodge freeway as part of a domestic assault investigating filed Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the M-10's southbound lanes were closed at M-8.

State police said around 5 a.m., a woman contacted authorities about being shot at by someone while driving on the Lodge.

She first contacted Detroit police before traveling to one of the casinos to try and file a report. She was eventually referred to state police.

According to online posts from MSP, the incident wasn't random and instead has been to allegations of domestic violence. Just after 11:10 a.m., police said a suspect was in custody.

Police said they'd be shutting down the freeway around 8:15 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

MORE: MSP Probe into child sexually abusive material leads to English man's arrest

The incident happened on the southbound lanes near Warren and Detroit.

The closure also affects the east and westbound Davison ramps to SB M-10.

Advertisement

No other details were released at the time and no estimation about when the freeway would reopen was given.