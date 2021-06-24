State Rep. Jewell Jones gets new alcohol tether, admonished by judge after bond violation

In court, Thursday State Representative Jewell Jones admitted that he violated conditions of bond for a drunk driving arrest in April. The judge told him that he thought he was deceptive to his own attorney, the prosecutor's office, and possibly, the court.

"Responsible and guilty your honor," said Jones (D-Inkster).

He was slapped with a new alcohol tether Thursday and sent for immediate drug and alcohol testing.



"We are taking this thing seriously and it's time you start," said Judge Daniel Bain, 53rd District Court.



The Livingston County court gave 26-year-old Jones a pass this month to skip court-ordered drug and alcohol testing to attend National Guard training for two weeks at Camp Grayling.



But when he got there, Jones apparently finagled a three-day pass from military command to head to Lansing for committee meetings - which he did.



Jones ended up outing himself with a post on Instagram showing a workout in Wayne when he was supposed to be north - 200 miles away.



"He did not consume any alcohol or drugs," said Ali Hammoud, Jones' attorney.



Hammoud took the blame in court, but the judge wasn’t having it.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) struggled with state police after a drunk driving arrest last April.

"I’m very disappointed," he said. "I think you were not candid with Mr. Hammoud who has gone above and beyond the call of duty."



On April 6th, Jones was allegedly caught with his pants down, driving drunk, more than twice the legal limit from Southfield to Fowlerville, Inside he had a female passenger and a loaded handgun in the cupholder.



When cops responded to his crashed SUV off I-96 he tried dropping Governor Gretchen Whitmer's name and didn’t comply with officers.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) faces the judge Thursday.

If Jones were to test positive for drugs or alcohol it would be a bond violation and another trip to court.