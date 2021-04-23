Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones accused of telling police he'll call 'Gretchen' on them during arrest

Newly released dashcam footage shows the day Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) was arrested in Livingston County after he allegedly drunkenly crashed his SUV.

Jones, 26, is facing numerous charges in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash April 6.

Jones allegedly had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit as he drove for at least 50 miles from Southfield to Fowlerville with his Glock pistol in the cupholder before crashing. Jones is accused of becoming combative with police and a paramedic who tried to help after the crash.

"You pulled me over and I’m not doing s---," Jones can be heard saying on the video.

According to a police report, Jones tried to use his position as a lawmaker to get out of the arrest. He is accused of telling officers he will call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on them, even referring to her by her first name, and threatening the officers by telling them he runs the state budget.

Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster).

The confrontation led to Jones being tased and pepper-sprayed by officers. He refused medical care after the incident and was placed inside a squad car, where he asked for a phone call and said he wanted to go home.

He is charged with resisting and obstructing, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Jones represents the 11th District, which includes Garden City and Inkster, as well as portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland. He is also an auxiliary police officer in Inkster, which is a volunteer role, and a member of the Michigan National Guard.