State Rep. Neil Friske accused of sexual assault, gun allegations, released with no charges

State lawmaker Neil Friske, who is a Republican that represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties in northern Michigan, was taken into custody by Lansing Police Thursday and released one day later.

According to state police records, police asked the prosecutor to file three felony charges of one count of felony sexual assault, one count of felony assault excluding sexual, and one count of felony weapons. Friske has been released without charges for now as the investigation continues.

Friske's campaign released a statement on Friday saying he remains in good spirits and thanking his supporters.

"As an investigation continues, we are confident that he and his legal team will be able to show his innocence against any trumped up charges.

"In the meantime, we are moving forward in our campaign for his re-election with the upcoming August 6th Primary race right around the corner. We anticipate the full-wrath of the establishment-machine pouring every resource they have into this race in order to take-down Rep. Friske, and install their pawn. With Friske’s 100% conservative voting record, all they can do is lie and smear. We know the people of the 107th will see right through it, just like they did in 2022."

Additional information from Lansing police include that officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Rd for a report of a male with a gun, as well as possible shots that were fired.

Law enforcement responded quickly and made contact with all parties involved. Friske was taken into custody for a "felony-level offense."