State report: Riverview landfill garbage truck death caused by 2nd vehicle tipping over

A state report is shedding more light on the death of a garbage truck driver at the Riverview landfill on Dec. 7.

The accident claimed the life of a 54-year-old driver for Priority Waste at the Riverview Land Preserve, according to a new Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration release on Monday.

Preliminary details of the report say that the victim was parked and dumping refuse when a second truck dumping trash alongside, tipped over onto the first truck while the driver was inside.

The driver's accident is the 33rd Michigan worker death of 2023 reported to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA), which is believed to be covered by the MIOSH Act.

"On December 7, 2023, a 54-year- old driver was dumping refuse (truck #1). While truck #1 was parked, a second truck (truck #2) was dumping refuse adjacent to truck #1. During the refuse dumping process, the bed of truck #2, tipped over onto truck #1, while the victim was inside," the report said.

Photo submission by a witness who requested to stay anonymous.

In pictures from the scene, the driver's side of the refuse truck windshield can be seen damaged in the accident at the landfill, located at 20863 Grange Road, near King between Allen Road and Fort Street.

"A tragic accident occurred today at the Riverview Land Preserve involving a truck driver who was killed in his vehicle," said a statement on the City of Riverview's Facebook page. "The circumstances are presently under investigation and we are not prepared to make any statements at this time.

"We do, however, extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the family of the truck driver."

Speculation on the City of Riverview's page mentioned the unstable ground at landfills presenting a risk as well as one person who claimed that the fifth wheel of the tractor broke, causing the second garbage truck to tip over.