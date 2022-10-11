State revokes licenses of now-shuttered Detroit funeral home, manager

article

A closed Detroit funeral home and its manager had licenses revoked this week because of what the state calls gross misconduct.

The Michigan Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science pulled the licenses of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, which operated at 21551 Fenkell, and its manager John N. Olszewski Jr. The funeral establishment was also ordered to pay a $110,000 administrative fine, while Olszewski must pay $170,000.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from a family who had not received the cremated remains of a deceased relative. A complaint was also made against the funeral home by a crematory facility, Tri-County Cremation Services L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks.

LARA’s Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau inspected the funeral home in September and October 2019.

"Licensed mortuary scientists are required to obtain authorization for final disposition from the next-of-kin and a burial transit permit before transporting dead human bodies to cemeteries or crematories and must take care in completing and electronically signing death certificates," said CSCL Director Linda Clegg. "Otherwise, death certificates are rendered unreliable, and it makes it impossible to obtain the approval of a county medical examiner to cremate a body in a timely manner. It is imperative that a fully licensed mortuary scientist ensures that this occurs and is physically present at the funeral establishment to supervise the individual resident trainee he or she is sponsoring at all times."

After a June 2022 hearing, a judge made these findings: