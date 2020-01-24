State sends three possible cases of coronavirus in SE Michigan to CDC for testing

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it is investigating two possible cases of Coronavirus in Washtenaw and Macomb Counties.

According to the MDHHS, there are two people in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County who have had their specimens sent to the CDC. There has not yet been a turnaround time given for when the results are expected to be finished.

All cases being investigated in Michigan have presented with mild illness, according to the MDHHS, and they are all self-isolating and local health departments are closely monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with them.

At this time, the only approved testing for coronavirus is available at the CDC. MDHHS can accept the specimens and then send them to the CDC for testing and confirmation.

MDHHS says it is 'actively monitoring' the outbreak, which is originating from Wuhan, China. Those efforts include special attention to people who present with symptoms of lower illness (cough or difficulty breathing), fever, and report a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus infection.

Patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

CDC believes at this time that symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. If anyone believes that they have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

