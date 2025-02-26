The Brief Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State Address to the legislature Wednesday night This will be Whitmer's seventh State of State address as she plans ahead for her final two years in office Among issues she is expected to tackle is education and mobile phones in the classroom



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address Wednesday night, speaking to state lawmakers from the House of Representatives chamber.

This will be Whitmer's seventh speech since first becoming governor in 2019 and will include a wish list of goals she hopes to accomplish over the following year.

What we know:

The governor will speak to state representatives and senators from the Michigan State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

She will begin her address at 7 p.m. from the Michigan House of Representatives chamber.

This will be Whitmer's seventh speech. According to the state website, the governor will discuss her goals for the next year with proposals for "creating jobs, lowering costs, and continuing record investments in education."

What we don't know:

The theme and content of the upcoming speech will remain under wraps until just before the address is given.

Typically, the State of the State is the governor's chance to lay out her vision and what she wants to accomplish. The specifics won't be public until then.

State of Play:

The governor's final two years in office won't look like the previous two years. Instead, she will be working a divided legislature as well as a Republican U.S. president.

Whitmer, who has sparred with Donald Trump during his first term, has said she hopes to find common ground with the president. She will also have a Republican majority in the Michigan House of Representatives after conservatives flipped the chamber during the last election.

Both parties have already shown a willingness to work together after passing bipartisan legislation concerning the state's tipped wage and paid sick leave policies.