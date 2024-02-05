Statewide water affordability program endorsed by Michigan officials

Water affordability is an issue throughout every single corner of Michigan, said state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit),

Elected officials throughout southeast Michigan came together Monday to support state legislation that would create water shutoff protections for low-income residents and senior citizens on a fixed-income.

Led by Sen. Chang, Senate Bills 549-554 and House Bills 5088-5093 were introduced by a group of state lawmakers in 2023 to "ensure water affordability statewide and create a sustained funding source through a monthly user-fee on residential bills, similar to existing programs for utility customers," according to a news release from the City of Detroit.

During a news conference on Monday, a coalition of state and city officials said no one should face a water shutoff because they can't afford that basic human right.

The bills would include shutoff protections and a statewide water residential affordability program to "maintain water service with monthly bills limited to no more than 3% of their income," according to the release. "The coalition is committed to using the new program to support residents and the municipal water systems that serve them."

"What this legislation says is 'let's do this fairly – how about if everybody pays a little bit (and) $2 a month, per meter, goes into a fund,'" Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during the conference. "People of low-income pay a lower amount that they can afford. People who can afford to pay, pay that."

Supporters say there are infrastructure benefits as well.

"The prospect of low income households having the ability to fix water leak issues and reduce water wastage, while at the same time fixing a problem in their homes, is a win-win for everybody in our water system," said Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fornier.

In 2020, state data shows more than 300,000 Michiganders were behind on their water bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even here in a county like Oakland County, almost a third of our residents have trouble meeting their basic household needs on a month-to-month basis," said Dave Coulter, the Oakland County executive.

"The water affordability legislation would enhance public health, as every Michigander needs access to water to live," according to the release.

Now, lawmakers will be working to push the bills through.

"It's not necessarily an urban issue – it's a rural issue as well, a suburban issue," Chang said. "There are a lot of struggling Michiganders who can't make ends meet, and by making water bills affordable for low income families, we'll be helping man, many Michiganders."