Steering wheels, columns stolen from Chevy cars in Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Farms police said several vehicles has steering wheels and columns stolen from them late Monday.

According to police, Chevrolet Malibus and Impalas were targeted for the wheels. The thefts happened in an area between Kerby and Fisher, and between Charlevoix and Chalfonte.

Other vehicles also had their windows broken and items stolen from them.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to call police at 313-885-2100.