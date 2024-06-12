Stellantis asking to increase emission limits at east Detroit assembly plant

Stellantis wants to update emission standards at a controversial assembly plant located on Detroit's east side, so it can continue operating equipment at the facility and is asking the state to modify the permit that regulates what it can emit into the air.

The automaker's proposal at the Mack assembly complex would allow it to continue operating a second regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) at the facility, which is required under a legal consent order it entered into with the state.

To do that, it first needs to adjust the current permit that controls the emissions it can release - which means it is asking the state to increase the amount of particulate matter it can produce.

Before approving the proposed permit, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is asking for comments from the public from now until late July.

Stellantis' plant at 4000 Saint Jean Street assembles the company's iconic Jeep brand models. It's also the source of at least nine air pollution violations, including one as recently as May 11, 2023. Locals that live nearby have complained about odors over the years.

Stellantis entered a consent order after EGLE alleged they were in violation with the Air Pollution Control, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

According to EGLE, Stellantis "legally agreed" to install an additional RTO, which can be used to reduce air pollution that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere.

However, when RTOs are operating, they can become a source of different kinds of pollution called particulate matter - an air pollutant that can cause health problems and disrupt the respiratory systems of sensitive groups.

Public comments on the project can be made in various ways:

Email EGLE at EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@Michigan.gov

Leave a voicemail at 517-284-0900

Attend a public hearing on July 17 at Detroit Southeastern High School, located at 3030 Fairview Street in Detroit

Comments must be received by July 23, 2024.