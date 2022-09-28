Stellantis fined $62K for air quality violations by state; resident calls it 'an insult'

Stellantis will likely cough up a quarter million dollars in a settlement for air quality violations at its expanded Jeep plant on the city’s east side.

It includes $212,000 to be spent on improvements to Southeastern High School and planting trees as well as a $62,000 fine paid to EGLE — the state’s enviromental regulatory agency

"I think it’s an insult. They make that every two or three minutes off of those vehicles rolling down that line," said Robert Shobe. "So I mean, to fine me $62,000 for 13 months of polluting a community to me is like, that’s the price of doing business - ‘Can I open up another one down the street?’"

Shobe, whose home backs up to the Mack Assembly Plant, calls the settlement a slap on the wrist.

"Naturally it's great to do anything for the children," he said. "I mean, I live right here, the plant is right here. (They're) planting trees a quarter-mile away from here in that direction. How does that help the people who have been most impacted and are dealing with this, 24/7."

"The pollution doesn’t stop at this block," said Darnell Gardner. "The pollution goes in that direction, it goes into the communities over here."

Gardner says the settlement is a step in the right direction.

"I’m about the community in and of itself," he said. "So if they’re putting money into the community to improve it, I'm all for that."

From September 2021 to May 2022, the state’s air quality division issued several violation notices to Stellantis saying the company violated state and federal rules and regulations - as well as requirements in its air permit at the Mack Plant.

"I get tightness of the chest," said Tanisha Burton. "I thought it was asthma but it wasn’t. It was just me getting tightness, breathing these fumes in. I get migraine headaches, I take prevention medication now."

Stellantis’ initially faced a fine of $270,000, but agreed to plant and maintain more than 80 trees at Brewer Park and purchase and install a new building management system for Southeastern High School.

State environmental regulators say the $62,000 fine will go to the department’s general fund.

The automaker released a statement that said:

"Stellantis is pleased that a proposed Consent Order has been reached with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Air Quality Division. The terms of the agreement will allow us to make additional investments in the community as part of two Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEPs), based on feedback we received. We are eager to see the benefits these projects will bring to the community."

