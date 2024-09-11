Stellantis to invest $406M at three Michigan factories, help build new EV Ram Pickup

Stellantis plans to invest more than $400 million at three Michigan auto plants with more than half going toward its Sterling Heights assembly facility to help produce the company's new electric Ram Pickup truck.

Another $97 million will be invested at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant for production of its new electric Jeep model that will be launched next year. About $73 million will go toward the Dundee Engine Plant to help retool the facility for battery trays.

"Gearing up to build our first-ever Ram electric truck and the range-extended version in Michigan is a meaningful moment of pride for our teams," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said. "With these investments supporting both Jeep and Ram, we’re adding innovations to our Michigan manufacturing footprint to support a multi-energy approach that is laser-focused on customer demand."

The investment helps satisfy some of the requirements the automaker agreed to in their recent contract with the United Auto Workers union, where Stellantis agreed to invest $1.4 billion at the Sterling Heights plant.

According to the Associated Press, the automaker plans to invest $600 million at the Warren Truck plant and $770 million at the Dundee factory.

UAW President Shawn Fain previously threatened to strike the company amid complaints it had not reopened a shuttered factory in Illinois. There are 2,700 jobs at the plant which Stellantis agreed to reopen in 2027.

As the company plans more investment, it has reported poor sales this year.