A strike against a Detroit automaker might be looming after the United Auto Workers union said it was prepared to file grievances over a failure to honor its contract.

When the UAW secured a deal with Stellantis in 2023, it secured a right to strike if the automaker failed to keep its investment commitments, including keeping an assembly plant in Illinois open.

The deal included keeping the Belvidere Assembly running after it was idled earlier in the year. Since the UAW's contract was ratified, Stellantis "has gone back" on promises at the facility, while also being "receptive in talks with the union" to stay open, the union's website said.

"This company made a commitment to autoworkers at Stellantis in our union contract, and we intend to enforce that contract to the full extent," said UAW President Shawn Fain. "On behalf of autoworkers everywhere, we’re standing up against a company that wants to go back on its commitments and drive a race to the bottom at the expense of the American worker."

A strike may be authorized if a grievance is filed and works its way through the process.

According to the UAW's website, UAW Local groups that could file complaints include ones at Toledo, Assembly, Warren Truck, Sterling Heights Assembly, Detroit Assembly, the Mack truck plant, and one in Kokomo, Indiana.

Stellantis said it would be temporarily laying off workers at its Trenton plant as part of an idling of the facility last week. Thousands of other Warren union workers were also to be laid off.

It has also offered buyouts to some white collar workers amid a drop in profits.