Sterling Heights, Commerce Township Urban Air Adventure Parks celebrating anniversary with free entry

Run, jump, and climb for free at Urban Air Adventure Park in celebration of two locations' anniversaries.

The Sterling Heights location is celebrating its five-year anniversary on Wednesday and Thursday, while Commerce Township's one-year anniversary party will be Saturday.

The indoor adventure parks feature obstacle courses, go-karts, climbing walls, and more.

Urban Air anniversary celebrations:

4-8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at Sterling Heights

Free Ultimate admission (jumping socks not included) until park capacity.

An Ultimate admission ticket does not include access to all attractions, but guests will have the option to upgrade to Platinum for $10.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Commerce Township

Free Platinum admission for the first 300 people (jumping socks not included)

Platinum admission includes access to all attractions, while an Ultimate ticket includes access to everything except for bumper cars and go-karts.

