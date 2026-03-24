Sterling Heights man accused of killing girlfriend's dog in front of her

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The Brief A Sterling Heights man is accused of killing his girlfriend's dog in front of her. Fouad Yaldo allegedly struck the Yorkie named Teddy before placing the dog in his girlfriend's arms, where he died.



A Sterling Heights man allegedly punched his girlfriend's dog so hard that he killed the animal in front of her last fall.

Fouad Yosif Yaldo, 31, is now facing a charge of third-degree killing/torturing an animal for the crime.

The backstory:

On Nov. 6, 2025, Yaldo allegedly picked up his girlfriend's 8-year-old dog, a Yorkie named Teddy, and hit the dog "at least twice with great force" before placing the dog on the ground. When Yaldo realized that the dog was not moving, he's accused of picking up Teddy and placing him in the girlfriend's arms. Teddy died while being held.

This was captured on video, authorities said.

"The allegations of hitting a small dog and killing it are deeply disturbing. Animals deserve to be protected and cherished, never abused or neglected. My office takes allegations such as these seriously and will seek justice for the animal and his owner," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Yaldo's bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety. He is due back in court on March 26 for a probable cause conference.