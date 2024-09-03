Sterling Heights woman killed in head-on crash after 2nd driver crosses center line on Schoenherr
STERLING HEIGHTS (FOX 2) - A 64-year-old woman is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle that crossed the center lane from the opposite direction.
The victim - who is from Sterling Heights - was driving on the northbound side of Schoenherr north of 15 Mile Road when a driver from the southbound side crossed over, hitting her vehicle head-on, according to police.
She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Photo by Ronia Kassa/FOX 2
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor as police continue their investigation. Schoenherr is currently closed.