Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer

Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road, according to officials.

Police said the shooting was a drive-by and the suspect is a frequent customer of the deli. A staff member was injured, but their condition was not disclosed.

A large police presence is expected to be in the area for the next several hours while they continue investigating.

