"Still electric out here," UAW-GM contract negotiations enter third day, both cite progress

As day three of contract negotiations dragged on between the UAW and General Motors, workers on strike were out in numbers.

"It's still electric out here," said one union member.

Dozens of protesters cradling picket signs with the words "ON STRIKE" emblazoned across them marched in front of the factories they work in on Wednesday. Many said they were energized and as committed as ever to sticking by the union's side as negotiations moved along.

The issues front and center of this round of talks involves health care coverage and temporary workers striving for permanent status at the company.

"We will have some type of insurance. We're not exactly sure what yet, but we will have something through the UAW," said Charity Thomas, a striking UAW worker.

Thomas isn't alone in her hope for coverage from General Motors. Many striking recall work on the lines in factories as incredibly strenuous.

"Some days, you can't walk out. You can't get through the day sometimes. Your hands and your feet and your back hurt so bad," said Ashley Treadway, another striking worker. "You do what you gotta do to get through to the next day because you gotta go to work and you gotta pay bills, take care of your kids and take care of your family."

After the second day of striking, General Motors reported it would no longer be providing health care coverage to its workers - heightening tensions between the union. A dynamic situation made more news after the car company had to temporarily lay off 1,200 employees in Ontario Canada.

Negotiations have gone on until 9 p.m. each night of the strike since contracts expired on Saturday.

Ernest Bruton, another worker striking emphasized the importance of providing workers without permanent status at the company a future where they could achieve that title.

"We want our temps to be converted," Bruton said. "You know, they can't be temps for five, six, seven, eight years."

"If this goes on another two weeks, another month, another however long - we'll be out here," said Cleo Strong.

While both groups have cited progress in their discussions - which have taken place at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit, a cloud remains over the UAW's top brass, which have been embroiled in a corruption probe that has claimed many officials, including their president.

Federal investigators allege officials were in a multi-year scheme of embezzling UAW funds for personal expenses.