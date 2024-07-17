Stolen car crashes, catches fire in Southfield

article

A car that was stolen from Detroit crashed and caught fire in Southfield Wednesday evening.

The stolen vehicle was the only car involved in the crash, according to Southfield police. The incident took place on Providence Drive, south of Nine Mile Road, around 6 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody; two passengers suffered minor injuries and may be arrested once a preliminary investigation is completed, according to police.

Multiple police vehicles were on scene.

No other details were provided at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.