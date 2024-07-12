Stolen car ring strikes again - but 14-year-old suspect crashes while fleeing

A spree like no other, thieves after any vehicle they can get their hands on, busting right into dealerships one after another.

It looks like it’s all the same crew, focusing on Macomb County hitting about eight dealers, big and small in the last week. A group that includes at least one 14-year-old doing some big boy crimes.

In just seconds – they smash into a high-end care dealership – wearing hoods and setting their sites set on a rare BMW, worth about $65,000.

After driving through the display window, they’re gone.

This all played out at Envy Auto Group in St. Clair Shores. A couple hours later, in nearby Roseville - presumably the same crew targeted this mom and pop shop, A&B Motors.

"It’s a real pain in the (expletive), definitely," said Al Tiano, owner.

Tiano had three vehicles stolen on Wednesday morning.

"They had literally drove back, backed into here, single file right out," he said.

Crashing through his fence and out onto Gratiot in Roseville.

It started when they tossed a rock through his window, cut the power and went searching for the keyfobs.

"They ran out and they hit the fobs and whatever the lights light up, that’s the car they go to," he said.

Two cars showed up in Detroit with one smashed into a tree. Behind the wheel was a 14-year-old. We’re told he was taken into custody.

Tiano said he has been in business for 31 years, and never had a stolen car on his lots.

"I’m going to keep going, I’m a fighter," he said.

He is already back to selling cars, with new security upgrades.

"There will be no keys in this building at the end of the night," Tiano said. "If you want to come in and have a cup of coffee but you’re not getting my cars no more."

Of the eight dealerships targeted, four of them had vehicles stolen. We’re told multiple police agencies – are working this case.