Stolen car suspect chase tracked by MSP helicopter ends at MGM Detroit

The Brief A suspect from Van Buren Township was arrested after police say he stole a car from Southgate. The suspect led police on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop - but was tracked by a state police helicopter. The police pursuit ended when he went to the MGM hotel parking garage.



A Van Buren Township man in a stolen vehicle had his luck run out at a Detroit casino garage Tuesday night.

The backstory:

A vehicle was stolen out of Southgate that recorded a hit on the license plate reader, alerting police Tuesday night.

It was located at a gas station near Eight Mile and Glastonbury when the Michigan State Police helicopter Trooper 2 picked up the pursuit.

While tracking it, MSP witnessed the suspect use the vehicle to ram another driver intentionally. The people inside the vehicle were not injured.

Troopers in a cruiser attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled.

The MSP helicopter eventually followed the suspect to the MGM Hotel parking structure.

The 39-year-old suspect was located with the help of casino security, and taken into custody without incident.

He has not been named yet pending his arraignment.

"Through the use of technology and troopers, detectives and casino security, another suspect off the street," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a post on X. "We see from the Trooper 2 video that this suspect was not only in a stolen car but also a danger to other drivers."

Michigan State Police from the Metro South Post worked with Auto Theft task forces worked together in the pursuit and arrest.

Screenshot from MSP Trooper 2 video posted to X.