Stolen car suspects lead deputies on a chase before crashing in Rochester Hills

Four stolen car suspects were arrested after a pursuit that ended in a crash followed by a foot chase, Thursday morning in Rochester Hills.

The backstory:

The driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing near Livernois and Avon Road. The suspects fled but were eventually arrested by Oakland County Sheriff deputies with the help of drones and K9 units.

All four suspects were men in their mid-20s from Detroit.

The incident began at 6 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pembroke after the suspects were seen trying to break into parked cars.

Deputies arrived at the scene when they spotted the suspects break into a vehicle and drive off. When police tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspects fled.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard praised the deputies for their work in apprehending the suspects.

"This case is an excellent example of teamwork and the use of our specialized resources to protect the community," Bouchard said. "Deputies, K9, and drone units worked seamlessly to quickly apprehend all four suspects. We remain committed to holding those who victimize our residents accountable."