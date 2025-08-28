Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car suspects lead deputies on a chase before crashing in Rochester Hills

By David Komer
Published  August 28, 2025 12:50pm EDT
The Brief

    • Four stolen car suspects were arrested by Oakland County Sheriff deputies.
    • The driver crashed in the area of Livernois and Avon Road this morning.
    • The suspects fled and were arrested after drones and K9 units coverged on them.

FOX 2 - Four stolen car suspects were arrested after a pursuit that ended in a crash followed by a foot chase, Thursday morning in Rochester Hills.

The backstory:

The driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing near Livernois and Avon Road. The suspects fled but were eventually arrested by Oakland County Sheriff deputies with the help of drones and K9 units.

All four suspects were men in their mid-20s from Detroit.

The incident began at 6 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pembroke after the suspects were seen trying to break into parked cars.

Deputies arrived at the scene when they spotted the suspects break into a vehicle and drive off. When police tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspects fled.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard praised the deputies for their work in apprehending the suspects.

"This case is an excellent example of teamwork and the use of our specialized resources to protect  the  community," Bouchard  said.  "Deputies,  K9,  and  drone  units  worked seamlessly  to  quickly  apprehend all four suspects.  We  remain  committed  to  holding  those who victimize our residents accountable." 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 

