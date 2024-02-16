Stolen farm animals found safe in Detroit; goat and calf still missing

A week after they were stolen, a bull and a sheep are headed back home to their Detroit urban farm.

Early Feb. 9, suspects in an SUV stole the animals, along with a calf and goat, from Pingree Farms, near I-75 and Seven Mile. The suspects got through the gate, opened pens, and caused chaos – scaring the farm animals.

The bull and sheep were found early Friday at a property on Bryden Street off of Tireman Avenue on Detroit's west side. They were reunited with their owners, who believe they were in a camper the whole time.

James MacPhearson Green, with Pingree Farms, said he was sleeping when he found out the animals were found.

"Overwhelmed," he said. "I got this call, and I've got to rush over here and grab these guys."

The goat and calf are still missing.