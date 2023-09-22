Stolen firearm, ghost gun with Glock switch recovered after Detroit teens flee police in stolen vehicle

Two Detroit teens armed with weapons fled Michigan State Police in a stolen vehicle Thursday, police said.

Trooper 2, MSP's helicopter, informed police that it was following a stolen vehicle near Livernois and Davison around 9:20 a.m. Police on the ground found the vehicle on the ground and confirmed it was stolen.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and led troopers on a brief chase before it was terminated.

Trooper 2 followed the vehicle as the driver drove recklessly through the city. The driver eventually stopped, and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old fled on foot. The helicopter followed the teens to a garage in the area of Vassar and Archdale, where they were arrested.

Police said they recovered a gun that was stolen out of Alabama. Inside the vehicle, police found 2 .40 cal shell casings and 1 7.62 shell casings.

While reviewing Trooper 2 footage, police said they saw one of the suspects throw another gun, so they went to check the area. They said they found a ghost gun, or a firearm made with untraceable parts, equipped with a Glock switch.

Glock switches convert ordinary semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

