Stolen SUV chase with baby inside ends in crash, teen suspect arrest

A 16-year-old was arrested after stealing an SUV with a sleeping baby inside after a crash in Chesterfield Thursday.

The backstory:

Newly released police video shows the pursuit which reached speeds over 100 miles an hour before crashing into parked cars off 21 Mile Road near Sugarbush Road.

The child was found unharmed inside the backseat of the Chevrolet Equinox by emergency medical first responders.

Police say the vehicle theft took place near Pine Grove Avenue and Hancock Street in Port Huron.

A Marysville police officer spotted the stolen SUV on I-94 near Gratiot and attempted to stop it.

The teen allegedly then fled by speeding off turning things into a high-speed pursuit.

St, Clair County Sheriff Deputies joined the chase at I-94 westbound south of County Line Road.

In newly released video, the suspect in the Equinox can be seen exiting on to 23 Mile Road and quickly got back on the freeway.

The chase ends with a crash as the SUV hits parked cars outside the Sugarbush Tavern.

The teen suspect has a long criminal history and will not be identified at this time, according to police.

The suspect is being lodged at the Macomb Juvenile Detention Facility.

"Great work by deputies, officers and Central Dispatch," said Sheriff Mat King. "When a child is involved, situations are certainly more heightened and we are all grateful the child was unharmed in this instance."

