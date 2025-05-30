Stolen vehicle investigation in Detroit leads to arrest of 4 teens

The Brief Four teens fled police who spotted a stolen car in Detroit. Two of the teens ran away, while two others fled in the vehicle. The teens were turned over to their parents while the case is investigated.



Four teens were arrested after fleeing police who tried to stop a stolen vehicle in Detroit early Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers on patrol in the area of 8 Mile and Ward just after 1:35 a.m. spotted a stolen Lincoln at a gas station. Troopers activated their lights, but two people fled from the vehicle, while the driver and a passenger drove away with the gas pump still in the car.

Troopers chased the suspects who were on foot and deployed Tasers, but they did not take effect. Both suspects were eventually caught.

Detroit police located the stolen vehicle, and arrested two more teens.

What's next:

The four teens, ages 13, 15, 17, and 17, were turned over to their parents while the case is investigated. The case will then be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police said.