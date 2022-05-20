Stolen vehicle leads police on chase through Detroit side streets; suspect arrested in abandoned home

State police were taken on a chase through side streets in Detroit following discovery of a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

A trooper in the Metro Detroit south post had attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that ran a red light around 6:25 a.m. on West Grand near Linwood in the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.

The vehicle, a black Chevy Trailblazer, initially turned south on Wabash Street and stopped in front of a residence.

After ignoring commands to turn the vehicle off, the suspect fled police.

A police chase ensued as the suspect attempted to drive through a vacant lot at Wabash near Marquette. It popped two of the suspect's tires and speeds were never greater than 45 mph.

The suspect driver eventually came to a stop on Vermont south of Marquette and fled on foot. Police lost sight of the suspect, prompting a manhunt involving troopers from Detroit and the state. After finding a vacant lot where someone had been laying nearby, police identified a home at 6050 Wabash.

The suspect, a 27-year-old was found hiding upstairs in the abandoned home.

He was taken into custody without incident.