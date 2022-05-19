'We're going to miss an angel': Family of mother of 2 mourns after fatal hit and run

After an unexpected tragic hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old mother dead, four days later family and friends got the update they had prayed for.

The driver who hit and killed Iris Laciaga in southwest Detroit turned themself into police on Thursday.

"It brings justice to us comfort to us closure but it’s not going to bring her back," said Jason Colon, a family member.

Iris Laciaga was walking to work when a pick-up truck crashed into her while she stood on the median waiting to cross the street. It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Livernois and Vernor in southwest Detroit.

"She was always concerned about that street right there," Colon said. "It's crazy that she always told us about that street and it happened on the same street, that she would always warn us about."

Iris worked as a custodian at Harms Elementary School and was well-known and loved by many.

"My nephew is co-workers with her - he says he's devastated he says he doesn’t want to work there anymore because she’s not there," Colon said.

Iris’ husband and two sons set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising enough money to give iris a proper burial.

"I don’t know how to explain - the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen on this planet," Colon said. "I don’t know how bad things happen to good people."

"(Her) husband, did not want to come out on camera, he feels like he cannot talk, he cannot say anything on camera, because he would break down in tears," Colon said.

If you would like to help the family financially, you will find the GoFundMe page HERE.

"We're going to miss an angel," Colon said.

