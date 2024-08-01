Stopping gun violence takes center stage at Detroit conference

For three days, community leaders in Detroit will spend time discussing how to prevent violence.

During the AB Live Measuring Impact Conference at the Cambria Hotel in Downtown Detroit,

The discussions will focus on stopping gun violence, ways to invest in neighborhoods, and how to create something positive out of violent tragedies.

"It's time for us to stop being on the defense. We've got to be on the offense now," conference founder Quincy Smith said. "This helps us and prepares us to be on the offense."

