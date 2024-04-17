Storm damages buildings, causes uprooted trees and downed powerlines in metro Detroit

A storm passing through southeast Michigan caused extensive destruction on Wednesday, leaving behind a lot of debris.

Several trees have been uprooted, buildings have been damaged, and downed power lines have been reported – causing power outages in several areas.

According to DTE's outage map, over 17,000 homes are currently without power. To check the outage map, visit outage.dteenergy.com/map.

A family in Washington Township was among those left cleaning up after the fast moving storms. Their home was hit by flying metal after the storm destroyed a neighbor's metal carport.

Damages in Washington Township, caused by a storm on Wednesday, April 17.

In Ferndale, several buildings were affected by the storm – including a restaurant called Voyager on Vester Street, and an apartment complex on Nine Mile near Paxton Street.

At the apartment complex, a tarp appeared to be covering part of the building.

Apartment complex on Nine Mile, near Paxton Street in Ferndale.

One block over, on Paxton and Seratoga streets, the area saw several downed large trees and power lines. Crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon, chopping the trees up to clear them.

Storm damage on Paxton and Seratoga streets in Ferndale.

"This is the third year in a row that we've had this kind of vicious storms and major trees toppling," said Ferndale resident John Daquila.

In Shelby Township, residents were also left with downed trees and power lines on Roland Street, in the area of Auburn and Woodall roads.

Downed trees and power lines on Roland Street in Shelby Township.

No injuries were reported.