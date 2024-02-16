Stranger danger involving middle schoolers and van reported in Bloomfield Township

article

Bloomfield Township police are investigating a report of stranger danger on Feb. 14

Investigators say that a man inside a white van approached a pair of middle school students in the area of Peabody and Drive and Tall Oaks Road at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The children were walking home from the bus stop there when the man pulled up next to the students and asked if they had a phone.

"The students did not feel comfortable, and ran home without engaging with the male," said police in a release.

They reported the incident to their parents who contacted the police. Officers were dispatched to the area but could not find the van.

The male is described as white, 20-30 years old, and was wearing a backward baseball hat. The van, which can be seen in a pair of photos released by police, is an older Ford with rust spots, specifically on the grill. It appears to only have front driver and passenger windows.

"We remind our community to stay vigilant of their surroundings," police said. "Do not engage anyone that approaches you or your children inappropriately, and immediately call 911. We ask parents to remind their children about stranger danger, and contact a trusted adult when something does not feel right."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact School Resource Officer Jennifer Lower at JLower@bloomfieldtwp.org or call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.



