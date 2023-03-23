Stranger danger: Suspect grabs backpack of girl walking home from Berkley school

Berkley police issued a warning after a suspect grabbed a child as she walked home from school Wednesday.

The girl was walking in the area of Sunnyknoll and Kipling, which is near Anderson Middle School, around 5 p.m. when someone approached her and grabbed her backpack. The girl kicked the suspect because she was scared and he fled.

The suspect is described as a pale-skinned white male. He is about 6 feet, 5 inches, and has a medium build. He was wearing a black Hooded sweatshirt with the hood drawn up around his face, a black beanie cap, a black mask, a black North Face jacket, blue jeans with rips near the thighs, and tan work boots.

Police said the suspect left in a white work van. The vehicle description matches a Chevrolet cargo van. It had a ladder and PVC pipe on top. The vehicle had some rust.

The vehicle was last seen south on Kipling from Sunnyknoll.

Police are looking for surveillance video from the area. If you have any information contact them at 248-658-3380.