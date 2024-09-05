Stressed about the 2024 presidential election? Here are some tips

With political ads ramping up and non-stop news coverage of the upcoming presidential race in November, some people may be feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

So, what can you do to cope?

"As humans, we have a natural tendency to want to feel in control, and the elections can undermine that feeling of control," said Dr. Susan Albers at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. "As a result, we need to focus on what we can control versus what we can't – whether that is your daily routine, exercise, self-care."

Albers is a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic. She says one of the most common ways people tend to stress themselves out during an election is by "catastrophizing."

That’s where you imagine the worst-case scenario.

It’s important to stop those kinds of thoughts in their tracks and bring yourself back to the present moment, according to health experts. If you have family, friends or coworkers who regularly discuss politics, it’s OK if you choose not to participate in the conversation – especially if it makes you feel upset or isolated.

The same goes for social media.

"Social media ads and blogs are often designed to trigger strong emotions and controversy," Albers said. "The more you scroll and comment, it's likely that this is going to trigger high levels of anxiety and stress. It's important to stay informed, but we also have to have good limits around how much media we consume on a daily basis."

Albers said if your stress starts to interfere with your daily life, you should consider speaking with a mental health professional.