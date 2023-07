Part of eastbound I-696 is closing over the weekend for road work.

The freeway will be closed from Mound to Van Dyke in Center Line for 11 Mile bridge repairs. The road will close at 8 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound traffic will exit at Mound and take Mound to eastbound 10 Mile to northbound Van Dyke, back to the freeway.