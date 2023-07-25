Strong storms expected Wednesday with chance for isolated tornado

Hello gang, we're watching the chance for STRONG to SEVERE thunderstorms for Wednesday.

The expected storms are likely to bring gusty winds and hail, and there is a chance for an isolated tornado too.

By the end of the week, HEAT and HUMIDITY will be the big story for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Perhaps another chance for strong storms Friday evening and overnight. The weekend ahead looks much more comfortable.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, a few clouds, very mild and a low of 67.

Wednesday: Very warm and humid, breezy with a few thunderstorms likely. The high will be 88.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and humid with a high near 90.

Friday: Hot and humid with a chance for strong evening thunderstorms with a high of 92.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and not as hot with a high of 83.

Sunday: Lots of sun and nice with a high near 80.

Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 80.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



