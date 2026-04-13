Student abducted from Hamtramck bus stop, classmates assist police in arrest with cell phone data

The Brief A Hamtramck student was abducted this morning at gunpoint while waiting for the bus. Classmates tracked the student's location using cell phone data and social media to help the police. The student was recovered safe and police arrested the suspect.



A student abducted at gunpoint in Hamtramck while waiting at a bus stop was recovered safe and the suspect is in custody.

The backstory:

Classmates helped track the student's location with cell phone data and social media to assist police, said Hamtramck Board of Education president Abdulmalik Algahaim.

Algahaim said the abduction took place at gunpoint in the area of Edwin/Pulaski and Edwin/Bromback this morning of a student who attends Frontier.

"Several students witnessed the incident and were able to help track the student’s location through social media and cell phone information," Algahaim said on Facebook. "Police were contacted immediately. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a stop, and the suspect was taken into custody."

According to Hamtramck police, the abduction took place at about 7 a.m. while the student was waiting for the bus.

The student is safe and there is no ongoing threat to the community, he added.

"We have been in contact with our transportation partners, who will be taking additional safety precautions during student pick‑up and drop‑off," said Algahaim.