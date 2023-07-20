Summer Beer Festival bringing 115+ breweries to Ypsilanti's Riverside Park

article

Michigan beer lovers, it's that time of year again.

More than 115 breweries from The Mitten will fill Ypsilanti's Riverside Park this weekend for the Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival.

Check out photos from last year's festival here.

The beer fest is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

A $50 ticket includes admission to the festival and 15 tokens for beer samples. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $60. Get tickets here.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. Designated drivers must be 21 or older and are required to be attending with a person or group that purchased regular tickets.

Other Michigan Brewers Guild fests scheduled this year include the U.P. Fall Beer Festival in Marquette on Sept. 9 and the Detroit Fall Beer Festival on Oct. 28 at Eastern Market.