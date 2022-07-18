Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti this week after 2-year hiatus

article

The Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival returns this week after the pandemic forced its cancelation twice.

Beer from more than 100 breweries will be flowing Friday and Saturday at Ypsilanti's Riverside Park.

VIEW: Michigan beer festival guide

Tickets, which are $50 Friday and $55 Saturday, include tokens for 15 3-ounce beer samples. Additional tokens will be available for 50 cents each.

There will also be live music, and food will be available to buy.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. You must be 21 or older and with someone who has a full price ticket to purchase a DD ticket.

The fest is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Enthusiast Members are allowed to enter an hour early each day.

Check out which breweries will be there and get tickets.