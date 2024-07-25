Summer Beer Festival, Royal Oak Pride, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Plan your weekend with our things to do guide:

Royal Oak Pride

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

Centennial Commons Park in Downtown Royal Oak

Pride Month may be over, but the celebrations aren't done. Enjoy live music, drag shows, vendors, and more in Downtown Royal Oak this weekend.

General admission is $5.

Get tickets here.

Summer Beer Festival

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

Choose from hundreds of beers to try at this fest dedicated to Michigan brewers. In addition to the beer, there will be live music and food trucks.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door, if available.

Get tickets here.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Arab & Chaldean Festival

Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28

Hart Plaza in Detroit

This celebration of Arab and Chaldean culture is free to attend and features food, vendors, and live entertainment.

Learn more here.

Motor City Nightmares

Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28

Novi Sheraton

Ready for Halloween? Browse creepy props and decorations, meet film stars, and listen to panels about all things horror.

Tickets start at $25.

Get tickets here.

Oak Park Garden Tour

Sunday, July 28 from 1-5 p.m.

Around Oak Park

Spend some time browsing gardens during this open tour showcasing what residents around the city are growing.

This event is free.

Learn more here.

Monroe County Fair

Sunday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 3

Monroe County Fairgrounds

The Monroe County Fair kicks off this weekend with tons of fun, including animal shows, a car show, a demolition derby, and more.

Tickets for children 6-12 are $4, while admission for those 12 and up is $7.

Learn more here.