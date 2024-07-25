Summer Beer Festival, Royal Oak Pride, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Plan your weekend with our things to do guide:
Royal Oak Pride
- Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27
- Centennial Commons Park in Downtown Royal Oak
Pride Month may be over, but the celebrations aren't done. Enjoy live music, drag shows, vendors, and more in Downtown Royal Oak this weekend.
General admission is $5.
Summer Beer Festival
- Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27
- Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
Choose from hundreds of beers to try at this fest dedicated to Michigan brewers. In addition to the beer, there will be live music and food trucks.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door, if available.
(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)
Arab & Chaldean Festival
- Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28
- Hart Plaza in Detroit
This celebration of Arab and Chaldean culture is free to attend and features food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Motor City Nightmares
- Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28
- Novi Sheraton
Ready for Halloween? Browse creepy props and decorations, meet film stars, and listen to panels about all things horror.
Tickets start at $25.
Oak Park Garden Tour
- Sunday, July 28 from 1-5 p.m.
- Around Oak Park
Spend some time browsing gardens during this open tour showcasing what residents around the city are growing.
This event is free.
Monroe County Fair
- Sunday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 3
- Monroe County Fairgrounds
The Monroe County Fair kicks off this weekend with tons of fun, including animal shows, a car show, a demolition derby, and more.
Tickets for children 6-12 are $4, while admission for those 12 and up is $7.