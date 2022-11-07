Sumpter Township police investigating shooting that injured 15-year-old boy
SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy was injured after being shot on Monday.
The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rustic Lane and Knollwood in the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community.
According to police, shots were fired from a group of individuals walking down the street towards another group outside a residence on Knollwood, which included the victim. The suspects then fled from the park on foot to a waiting vehicle.
Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the upper leg/ buttocks. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 734-461-4833 ext 2254.