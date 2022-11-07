Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

article

A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township.

A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.

More: Mom says shooter was angry at son's online comments

Authorities said Monday that Brown was arrested by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team without incident at the home of an acquaintance in Ypsilanti.

Four other people have also been arrested in connection with the crime, but authorities say Brown was the gunman.