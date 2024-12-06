Super drunk driver busted after Troy police catch him going 112 mph on I-75

Police say a drunk driver had a BAC nearly three times over the legal limit when he blew past Troy officers going 112 mph last month.

The 27-year-old man from Warren was driving a 2017 Honda Civic on northbound I-75 near Crooks just before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 24 when officers stopped him. According to police, officers could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and noticed that the man had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

He performed several field sobriety tests poorly before blowing .18 on a preliminary breath test. When he was arrested, he blew even higher on a chemical breath test – .22 and .23. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

The man is now facing driving while intoxicated charges.