Expand / Collapse search

Super drunk driver busted after Troy police catch him going 112 mph on I-75

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 6, 2024 12:47pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a drunk driver had a BAC nearly three times over the legal limit when he blew past Troy officers going 112 mph last month.

The 27-year-old man from Warren was driving a 2017 Honda Civic on northbound I-75 near Crooks just before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 24 when officers stopped him. According to police, officers could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and noticed that the man had bloodshot, glassy eyes. 

Related

Swan Boat Club crash: Marshella Chidester's trial date set
article

Swan Boat Club crash: Marshella Chidester's trial date set

The trial date for Marshella Chidester, the woman who slammed into a Monroe County boat club and killed two children while allegedly drunk, was set Friday morning.

He performed several field sobriety tests poorly before blowing .18 on a preliminary breath test. When he was arrested, he blew even higher on a chemical breath test – .22 and .23. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

The man is now facing driving while intoxicated charges.

Watch FOX 2 News Live