Supply of Covid vaccines helped by J & J release to meet SE Michigan demand

Getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms is the priority for health departments all across southeast Michigan.

Wayne County is getting residents signed up for vaccinations using partnerships.

"We are using our communities, our cities, senior organizations, and they know where their members are, they know where their seniors are. and they are providing them with the phone number or how to register," said Dr. Mouhammad Hammami, Wayne County Health Department.

For Oakland County, there are 600,000 registrations at their "Save Your Spot* list which can be found at HERE oaklandcountyvaccine.com and if you don't have Internet access you can call the county's Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533.

"Last week we got our allotment of about 8,890 doses of Pfizer and Moderna. We also received Johnson & Johnson of 7,400 doses," said Andrew Cox, Macomb County Health Department.. "Our goal is as soon as we receive it, we make appointments for that week."

Macomb County also working to get residents signed up but also realizing that they may have to reduce barriers to getting vaccinated. So they partnered with public bus line SMART to provide no-cost transportation for those without vehicles.

Advertisement

They are also going into nursing homes to vaccinate those who aren't mobile and they started a Homebound Program.

"We are going to be able to go into their homes and vaccinate people with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine we just got last week," said Cox.

All three counties say they welcome a third vaccine because it increases supply totals helping them meet more demand.

"We are starting to see additional vaccines come our way," Cox said. "All three products are good, safe vaccines,"

This week, the state distributed nearly 18,000 doses to Oakland County's Health Department. But the reality about the vaccine process is that they need more supplies to be successful.

"We are getting more vaccines but still less than what we need," said Dr. Hammami. "And until we can get to the point where anyone can call and get vaccinated that same day, we are still not there yet."