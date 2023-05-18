Suspect accused of carjacking, attempted robbery days apart in Hamtramck

article

A man is accused of carjacking a victim and attempting to rob another victim days later in Hamtramck.

Jashawn Lamar Waters, 22, of Detroit allegedly carjacked a victim in the area of 11500 Conant around 1:50 a.m. April 18.

Then on April 23, police were called to the area of Caniff and Sobieski around 4 p.m. on reports of an attempted armed robbery which left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamtramck police worked with Warren police after they arrested Waters in connection with a case in their city.

Detectives then connected both Hamtramck cases.

Waters was arraigned Thursday on charges of carjacking, armed robbery stemming from the first case, and two counts of armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, and three counts of felony firearm in the second case. He was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond in both cases.